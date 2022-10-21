Lewandowski double as Barcelona ease past Villarreal

BARCELONA: Barcelona bounced back from their Clasico loss in style as they cruised to a 3-0 home La Liga win over Villarreal with a brace from Robert Lewandowski on Thursday (Oct 20).

Barcelona remained second in the standings on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of third-placed Real Sociedad.

Barcelona scored three times in seven first-half minutes starting with Lewandowski's strike from inside the area in the 31st.

The Polish striker increased the lead four minutes later with a precise curling shot from the edge of the box to finish off a counter-attack after Pedri stole the ball from an opponent close to the centre circle.

Ansu Fati scored Barca's third three minutes later, placing a close-range shot into the empty net from a low cross by Ferran Torres.

With the points secured, Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but comfortably held on to their lead.