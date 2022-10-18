Logo
Soccer-Liverpool are still a great team, says Mane
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 16, 2022 Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane in action REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

18 Oct 2022 03:47AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 03:47AM)
PARIS : Liverpool's season might have got off to a rocky start but the Merseysiders are still a great team and will bounce back, their former striker Sadio Mane said on Monday.

"A dip in form can happen to any team," Bayern Munich's Mane told Reuters after receiving the Socrates award at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony for his contribution off the field.

Liverpool claimed only their third Premier League win of the season on Sunday with a 1-0 home success over Manchester City thanks to a Mo Salah goal after a gutsy display that handed the champions their first defeat of the season.

"They played with a great mindset. It shows that they still are a great team. Liverpool will always be Liverpool," added 30-year-old Senegal international Mane.

Liverpool are eighth in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and 10 behind second-placed Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

