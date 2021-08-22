Logo
Soccer-Liverpool great McDermott diagnosed with dementia
22 Aug 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 11:29AM)
Terry McDermott, one of Liverpool's greatest midfielders, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Premier League club said late on Saturday.

McDermott helped the Merseyside club win four league titles, three European Cups, a UEFA Cup and two League Cups from 1974-1982. He was also named Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year in 1980.

The 69-year-old, who played 25 times for England, said in a club statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/441236-terry-mcdermott-s-message-to-liverpool-supporters that he is in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia following hospital tests.

"I've got to get on with it and I will," McDermott said. "It's the way I've been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily.

"I'm not frightened of taking it on and also, as we've seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me.

"Battling is second nature. The worst thing was, until my condition was diagnosed you don't know what's going on. The number of ex-players being diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's is frightening."

McDermott's announcement comes after Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law said on Thursday he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

Law's ex-United team mate and England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton was also diagnosed with the condition in November last year.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

