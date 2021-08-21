Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Liverpool in talks with Salah over new contract, says Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Liverpool in talks with Salah over new contract, says Klopp

Soccer-Liverpool in talks with Salah over new contract, says Klopp

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Liverpool - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - August 14, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

21 Aug 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 10:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Premier League club Liverpool have opened talks with forward Mohamed Salah over a new contract, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Serie A club AS Roma in 2017, has two years left on his current deal.

The Egypt international is one of Klopp's key players, having scored 126 goals in all competitions and helped the club win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

"I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that's possible, but apart from that I know about all the things," Klopp told Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/441272-jurgen-klopp-on-mo-salah-s-form-and-future-rotation-plans-and-more.

"Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ... When there are talks then there are talks – and when there is a decision, we will tell you.

"Until then, it's only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that's perfect, what it is, then we don't have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that's it."

Liverpool recently offered fresh long-term deals to midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson, along with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Klopp last week said captain Jordan Henderson was likely to follow suit.

Liverpool host Burnley in their second league game of the season later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us