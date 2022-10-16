Soccer-Lorient miss out on top spot after 0-0 draw with nine-man Reims

PARIS : Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.

The result left Lorient in second place on 26 points from 11 games, behind Paris St Germain on goal difference ahead of the French champions' clash with third-placed Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

Reims are 14th on nine points.

Lorient started brightly but suffered a big setback when striker Terem Moffi was forced off in the 24th minute after picking up an ankle injury.

Lorient got a lift a minute into the second half when Reims midfielder Lopy picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, but the visitors continued to dominate possession and they also coped with Agbadou's dismissal to earn a deserved point.