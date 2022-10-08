Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Lyon held by Toulouse as their struggles continue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Lyon held by Toulouse as their struggles continue

08 Oct 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 05:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais's struggles continued as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Tete opened the scoring early on for the hosts, only for Rafael Ratao to level after the break and leave Lyon in seventh place on 14 points from 10 games. Toulouse are 11th on 12 points.

While the result ended Lyon's four-match losing streak, it did little to ease the pressure on coach Peter Bosz, whose job is on the line after a dismal start to the season left them 11 points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

PSG will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Lyon took the lead after two minutes thanks to Tete's left-footed effort from Alexandre Lacazette's assist but the hosts could not sustain the pace throughout and Toulouse equalised on 67 minutes with a low shot that went under keeper Anthony Lopes's arms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.