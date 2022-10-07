Logo
Sport

Malmo v Union Berlin interrupted after fans throw fireworks
Malmo v Union Berlin interrupted after fans throw fireworks

Soccer Football - Europa League ? Group D - Malmo FF v 1. FC Union Berlin - Eleda Stadium, Malmo, Sweden - October 6, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Andras Schafer is shown a red card by referee Halil Umut Meler Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via REUTERS

07 Oct 2022 04:04AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 04:17AM)
Malmo's Europa League match against Union Berlin on Thursday was interrupted for around 20 minutes in the second half after fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.

Swedish media reported that Union Berlin supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch shortly after the second half started and Malmo supporters responded by throwing a flare.

Reuters has contacted European soccer's governing body UEFA for comment on the incident.

The game resumed and ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin after Sheraldo Becker scored in the 68th minute.

Malmo are bottom of Group D with no points after three games, while Union are third with three points.

Source: Reuters

