Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola says De Bruyne can raise his game further
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola says De Bruyne can raise his game further

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola says De Bruyne can raise his game further

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 22, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

23 Oct 2022 11:48AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 11:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's goal in their 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion as a master class but said the Belgian international was still not playing at his highest level.

City forward Erling Haaland's double put the second-placed side up 2-0 on Saturday but Leandro Trossard pulled one back for the visitors before De Bruyne settled the contest by curling a shot from distance high into the net.

It was De Bruyne's second league goal of the campaign and he has provided nine assists, but Guardiola said there was more to come from the 31-year-old.

"Kevin can be better. He's not playing at his top level, not yet. He made a fantastic goal, but he's not playing his best," Guardiola told reporters. "He knows. I don't have to tell him. He's not perfect, he knows that."

Guardiola said De Bruyne's strike meant that City did not have to endure a nervy finish to the game as Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton threatened.

"The goal is outstanding," Guardiola added. "Thanks to him we didn't suffer in the last 15-20 minutes when the game was more open. The way Brighton play is outstanding. I'm a big admirer of De Zerbi and the way they want to play.

"The players felt... how difficult it was in the second half. The turning point in the second half was when Riyad Mahrez had a chance - and normally he doesn't miss it - but because it's football it happens. One minute later we concede a goal.

"In that situation the emotions are there against a difficult team. In that moment they were better, and Kevin made a master-class action so we win the game."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.