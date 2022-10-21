Logo
Sport

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred hails partnership with Casemiro
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 19, 2022 Manchester United's Fred reacts REUTERS/Craig Brough

21 Oct 2022 02:55PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 02:55PM)
(Reuters) - Manchester United's Fred said the level of his football has improved as a result of his partnership with compatriot Casemiro after the Brazilian midfielders impressed in a 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred scored as United clinched victory after dominating the game from start to finish.

The midweek win was the third straight game in which Fred and Casemiro played alongside each other, with coach Erik ten Hag having previously preferred a midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

"I'm very happy playing next to Casemiro. He's a big player for the Brazilian team, we've already played a long time together in that team," Fred told the National in an interview published on Thursday.

"It's very important being side-by-side with him and playing with him improves my football. (Casemiro and McTominay) are both very important. Everybody knows (Casemiro's) qualities and how important he is for the team, and Scott is also a great player."

United, who are fifth in the league, travel to fourth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

