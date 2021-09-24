Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

Soccer - Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Lionel Messi as he is subsituted REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

24 Sep 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's match against Montpellier on Saturday as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week confirmed signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG's 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine forward, who joined the French club from Barcelona on a two-year contract in August, will be assessed again on Sunday - ahead of next week's Champions League home game against Manchester City.

PSG added midfielder Marco Verratti will return to training on Sunday while defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his club debut, continues to train individually as he recovers from a calf injury.

The club are top of the Ligue 1 standings with a perfect win record from seven games.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us