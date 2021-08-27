Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage

Soccer - Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 14, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi acknowledges the fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

27 Aug 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 01:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine's former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion's League Group A on Thursday.

Messi joined Qatar-owned PSG, who will also face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgium's Club Brugge, from Barcelona this month.

Abu Dhabi-owned City lost last season's final to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who were drawn in Group H against Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

Real Madrid will play Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol in Group D while Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were together in Group B with former winners Porto and AC Milan.

Barcelona were drawn in Group E with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United will have another meeting with Spain's Villarreal, a repeat of this year's Europa League final, in Group F along with Atalanta and Young Boys.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us