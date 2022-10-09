Logo
Soccer-Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 8, 2022 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori celebrates scoring their first goal with Rafael Leao REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 8, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 8, 2022 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 8, 2022 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
09 Oct 2022 01:58AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 01:58AM)
MILAN : AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Tomori made it 1-0 just before the break when he followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and rifled the ball into the roof of the net, sending Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Diaz doubled Milan's lead in the 54th minute when he took advantage of Dusan Vlahovic's mistake and raced towards Juve's goal, finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike.

Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand.

Juventus remain eighth on 13 points.

Source: Reuters

