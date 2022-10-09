Soccer-Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus

MILAN : AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Tomori made it 1-0 just before the break when he followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and rifled the ball into the roof of the net, sending Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Diaz doubled Milan's lead in the 54th minute when he took advantage of Dusan Vlahovic's mistake and raced towards Juve's goal, finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike.

Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand.

Juventus remain eighth on 13 points.