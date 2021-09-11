Logo
Soccer - Milan's Giroud recovers from COVID-19 in time for key games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 29, 2021 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
11 Sep 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2021 02:03AM)
MILAN : AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Friday, and the Frenchman could now be in line to feature against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old tested positive for the virus on Sept. 2, soon after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Cagliari, but is now likely to be available for Wednesday's Group B clash at Anfield.

“AC Milan can confirm that Olivier Giroud has tested negative for COVID-19. The player will, tomorrow, undergo a medical screening as per Italian government protocols in order to return to sporting activities,” a club statement read.

Milan face two important league games either side of the trip to Liverpool - hosting Lazio on Sunday before travelling to Juventus the following weekend.

France striker Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in July after a nine-year spell in England with Arsenal and the Blues.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

