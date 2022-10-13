Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Mount says former Chelsea team mate Tomori did not deserve red card
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Mount says former Chelsea team mate Tomori did not deserve red card

Soccer-Mount says former Chelsea team mate Tomori did not deserve red card

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v Chelsea - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 11, 2022 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori remonstrates with an official after being shown a red card REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

13 Oct 2022 01:43PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount expressed sympathy for former team mate Fikayo Tomori after the AC Milan defender was shown a red card in their Champions League game on Tuesday.

Tomori, who joined Milan from the London club in June last year, conceded a 17th-minute penalty and was sent off after fouling Mount. Jorginho converted from the spot before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to earn Chelsea a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.

"He's obviously my mate, I've known 'Fik' for a very long time and I felt for him in that situation, I was gutted for him," Mount told Chelsea's website.

"I don't think it was a sending off. Was it a penalty? Maybe yes. I'm an honest player and I want to try to score a goal and he pulled me back a little bit but I feel for him for that decision. It was hard to see him get sent off."

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.