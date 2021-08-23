Logo
Soccer-Mourinho makes light of new Serie A record
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Fiorentina - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - August 22, 2021 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

23 Aug 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 07:40PM)
ROME : Jose Mourinho took reaching another managerial milestone in his stride as the AS Roma coach moved on to 50 Serie A wins in the fastest time with a 3-1 success over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Back in Italy for a second spell, having steered Inter Milan to the treble in 2010, the victory in his first Roma match means Mourinho has reached 50 Serie A successes in the fastest time for a coach in the three points for a win era - since 1994-95.

His record of 50 wins in 77 Serie A matches is bettered by his return in Spain's LaLiga - 50 victories from 62 games - and England's Premier League - 50 successes in 63 outings. He holds the fastest to 50 record in all three leagues, but chose to make light of his achievement.

"Please don't show my negative records, just the good ones," he posted on Instagram in response to a tweet from Opta, a British sports analytics company, highlighting Mourinho's record.

The Portuguese took over from Paulo Fonseca in the Italian capital in the close season, and got off to a winning start thanks to a double from French midfielder Jordan Veretout on Sunday.

"It was a real game, entertaining, even though we didn't play very well," Mourinho told DAZN after the win.

"We have many different solutions but at this moment what I like is the spirit of the team; the defensive organisation is getting there."

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

