Soccer-Napoli are favourites but Roma can win, says Mourinho

(Reuters) - AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho admitted that Serie A leaders Napoli were the favourites to win Sunday's clash at Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho's squad have only won one of their last eight league meetings against Luciano Spalletti's Napoli, but the Portuguese manager says he believes that Roma can pull a victory.

"The general opinion seems to be that Napoli are the favourites. That might be the general consensus, but sometimes the favourites lose," Mourinho said.

"Napoli are favourites, Napoli are a great side, Napoli score a lot and Napoli defend well. It’s all about Napoli. But we will go out there and see what we are able to do.”

Striker Paulo Dybala, midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe and defender Zeki Celik are still out for Roma against Napoli.

"Maybe Celik will be available for the next game we have in the league," Mourinho said.

"But we are in decent shape; After so many games in a row we’ve been able to work on things for a week – to allow those who have played a lot of games to recover but also to prepare well for this match."

Mourinho denied claims that Roma are a defensive team even though they have 13 goals so far this season in Serie A. The least of the top eight teams.

"If the statistic is just about goals scored, that’s one thing. But if the statistic is about chances created, then maybe it’s another perception."

"If a team does not score a lot, but creates lots of chances, then you can’t say that it is a defensive side," Mourinho said.