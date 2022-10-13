Logo
Soccer-Napoli sink Ajax to keep up 100% record and reach last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Ajax Amsterdam - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 12, 2022 Napoli players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Ajax Amsterdam - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 12, 2022 Napoli's Hirving Lozano in action with Ajax Amsterdam's Edson Alvarez and Steven Bergwijn REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Ajax Amsterdam - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 12, 2022 Ajax Amsterdam's Calvin Bassey in action with Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Stanislav Lobotka REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Ajax Amsterdam - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 12, 2022 Ajax Amsterdam's Steven Bergwijn scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 7, 2022 Napoli's Victor Osimhen misses from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
13 Oct 2022 02:48AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 02:48AM)
NAPLES, Italy : Napoli kept up their 100 per cent record in the Champions League group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax Amsterdam 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.

Early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori put the Serie A leaders comfortably ahead by the 16-minute mark and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a second-half penalty after Davy Klaassen had pulled one back for Ajax.

The Dutch club made a desperate bid for a share of the spoils as Steven Bergwijn converted an 83rd-minute penalty to bring the score back to 3-2 but a horror defensive error allowed Victor Osimhen to score Napoli’s fourth in the final minute.

Napoli’s 12-point haul means they are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A, having scored 17 goals in four matches.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

