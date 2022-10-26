Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-No goal-line technology at Benfica v Juve due to stadium works
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-No goal-line technology at Benfica v Juve due to stadium works

26 Oct 2022 01:09AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 01:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - The Champions League clash between Benfica and Juventus on Tuesday will be played without goal-line technology due to works at the Portuguese club's stadium, UEFA has said.

Benfica commissioned works at the Estadio da Luz "without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier", European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday, which made the goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

The works included replacement of the giant screens, installation of LED lighting and a new sound system, Benfica said on their website.

"Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations," UEFA said.

Juventus, who are third in Group H on three points, must beat Benfica to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage.

A win for the Portuguese, second on eight points with leaders Paris St Germain, would guarantee a last-16 spot.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.