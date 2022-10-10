Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 9, 2022 FC Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 9, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Celta Vigo's Augusto Solari REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 9, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati in action with Celta Vigo's Augusto Solari REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 9, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gavi in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pedri strike gives Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 9, 2022 FC Barcelona's Pedri scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
10 Oct 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pedri's first-half goal gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday (Oct 9) to move them back to the top of La Liga.

Barca are level on 22 points with Real Madrid after eight games but have the better goal difference before the pair face each other next Sunday in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pedri scored in the 17th minute with a close-range strike from a rebound after taking advantage of a poor clearance by defender Unai Nunez as he tried to clear a Gavi cross.

After a good start to the first part of the season, Celta have lost three of their last four league games and are 11th on 10 points, four above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football La Liga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.