Soccer-'Phenomenal' Nketiah has room for improvement, says Arteta

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said striker Eddie Nketiah has made terrific progress over the last couple of years but there is still room for improvement.

Nketiah put Arsenal ahead in the 23rd minute of their 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, with Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira also getting on the scoresheet.

Nketiah, 23, has two goals and an assist in 10 games in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

"Obviously his work rate, attitude and application is just phenomenal but he's got this natural ability (to score) and he does it every time," Arteta told reporters.

"I am really happy to have him in the team. He has the qualities to play for this team in any role - as a starter, finisher, however you call him.

"You have to look at what you have done (which is) great, but what can you do better? That's his mentality and this is where we want to take him. When you see how he has evolved in the last year or two, he still has a lot of room to do that."

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday.