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Soccer player Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges in UK
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Soccer player Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges in UK

Soccer player Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges in UK
Ghana national team and Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey, who is facing two additional counts of rape and has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Soccer player Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges in UK
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2025 Villarreal's Thomas Partey REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer player Partey pleads not guilty to additional rape charges in UK
People protest against Arsenal FC outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, on the day former Arsenal player Thomas Partey, who has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, attends the court in London, Britain, August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
13 Apr 2026 09:40PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2026 09:46PM)
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LONDON, April 13 : Villarreal soccer player Thomas Partey appeared in a London court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape.

Partey, a Ghana international, has previously denied L5N3V40E3 five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between 2021 and 2022.

The 32-year-old midfielder was subsequently charged with two further offences of rape relating to a fourth complainant in December 2020, to which he pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

The alleged offences took place when Partey played for Premier League soccer club Arsenal. He left the club last summer and signed nL4N3TZ1EK for Spain's Villarreal.

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Partey was released on bail ahead of his trial, which was due to start in November but could be delayed.

Partey was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros ($58.49 million) in 2020 and became a key member of the English side's first team, before his contract expired at the end of June.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Source: Reuters
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