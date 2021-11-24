Logo
Soccer: Pohang boss Kim hopes players learn from ACL loss
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Pohang Steelers' Lee Ho-Jae in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal players and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Champions League REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal's Salman Al-Faraj celebrates with teammates after winning the Asian Champions League REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal players and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Champions League REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal's Yaseer Al-Shahrani celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Asian Champions League REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
24 Nov 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 03:16PM)
Pohang Steelers head coach Kim Gi-dong has called on his players to learn from their mistakes after the South Koreans lost to Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Tuesday.

Nasser Al Dawsari scored inside 20 seconds to set the Saudi Arabian side on their way to a 2-0 victory and a record fourth continental crown at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Pohang were also looking for a fourth title and their first since 2009, having also claimed wins in 1997 and 1998.

"We gave up the first goal way too early in the match, and I think the players started rushing things too much afterward," said Kim, who won the 2009 title with the club as a player.

"That led to a lot of mistakes on our part ... What's disappointing about this loss is that we showed only 50per cent of what we'd prepared.

"I think some of our young players were a bit too nervous. I hope they will grow from this experience."

Pohang return to league action against Incheon United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

