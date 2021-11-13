Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place

Soccer - Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v Poland - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - November 12, 2021 Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Andorra's Joan Cervos REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer - Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v Poland - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - November 12, 2021 Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Andorra's Eric De Pablos Sola REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer - Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v Poland - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - November 12, 2021 Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Andorra's Joan Cervos REUTERS/Albert Gea
13 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland secured a World Cup playoff spot with one game to spare after Paulo Sousa's side beat Andorra 4-1 in Group I, thanks to a brace from striker Robert Lewandowski.

Andorra's Ricard Fernandez received a red card only 20 seconds into the game for elbowing Kamil Glik, leaving the underdogs down to 10 men as Poland took control of the game.

Poland's main man Lewandowski opened the scoring in the fifth minute from a Kamil Jozwiak pass, six minutes before the Derby County winger made it 2-0 after receiving a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Andorra managed to pull one back in the 45th minute when a Marc Vales free kick from the sideline beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. It was Andorra's eighth goal in Group I, their best return in any major tournament qualifying campaign.

Poland's Arkadiusz Milik made it 3-1 just before halftime, in his first international match since March, while Lewandowski completed the rout in the second half with his eighth strike of the campaign, heading the ball in from a Piotr Zielinski cross.

Poland have 20 points from nine games, three points behind leaders England and five points ahead of Albania with one game remaining.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us