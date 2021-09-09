Logo
Soccer - Poland level late to end England's winning streak
09 Sep 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 05:01AM)
WARSAW : Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser as Poland ended England's 100per cent record in Group I to draw their World Cup qualifier 1-1 on Wednesday.

Harry Kane had fired England ahead with a swerving strike in the 72nd minute as Gareth Southgate's side looked set for a sixth straight win.

But in the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Szymanski rose well at the back post to nod in a floated cross from Robert Lewandowski as Poland kept their hopes of qualification alive.

England have 16 points from six games with Albania second on 12 points, Poland on 11 and Hungary on 10 points.

The top team in the group qualifies for next year's World Cup in Qatar with the second place team heading into the playoffs.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

