Soccer - Police make arrests after Napoli and Leicester fans clash
17 Sep 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 08:06PM)
LEICESTER, England : Nine men were arrested following a report of violence between fans of Leicester City and Napoli during their Europa League Group C match on Thursday, Leicestershire Police said.

"Shortly before 6 pm, police received a report of a fight taking place in Millstone Lane involving fans of Napoli and Leicester City," the police said in a statement https://bit.ly/39lq2aV on Friday.

"Eight men, identified as Napoli fans, were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. Following further enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Leicester was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"All men remain in custody at this time."

Napoli fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester after striker Victor Osimhen scored a second-half double.

The police added that objects were thrown by both sets of fans at one another towards the end of the game.

Napoli supporters were held back in the King Power Stadium at full time to maintain public and officer safety.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

