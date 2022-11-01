Logo
Sport

Soccer-Powell steps down as Brighton Women's team manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - October 16, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Hope Powell before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

01 Nov 2022 06:15AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 06:15AM)
LONDON : Former England head coach Hope Powell stepped down as manager of Brighton & Hove Albion's Women's Super League team after five years in charge on Monday after they were thrashed 8-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Brighton, last but one in the standings, have lost four of their five matches so far and conceded 19 goals.

"We’ve had a very challenging start to the new season with many changes to our squad and results not going as we had all hoped. Sunday’s heavy loss at home to Tottenham was particularly disappointing," said Powell in a club statement.

"I feel now is the right time to step aside and allow a new coach to take the team forward with plenty of Super League football still to play this season."

Former England midfielder Powell, 55, managed the national team from 1998 until 2013.

Source: Reuters

