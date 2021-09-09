Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus

Soccer - Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belarus v Belgium - Central Stadium Kazan, Kazan, Russia - September 8, 2021 Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio celebrates with teammates after Dennis Praet scores their first goal REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Soccer - Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belarus v Belgium - Central Stadium Kazan, Kazan, Russia - September 8, 2021 Belgium's Dedryck Boyata celebrates with teammates after Dennis Praet scores their first goal REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
09 Sep 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KAZAN, Russia : Dennis Praet’s first-half goal secured a narrow 1-0 away win for Belgium over Belarus in Kazan on Wednesday to move them closer to World Cup qualification.

The midfielder’s 33rd-minute strike maintained Belgium's unbeaten run in Group E as they advanced to 16 points, nine points ahead of the Czech Republic, who have played one game fewer, and Wales, who have two games in hand.

Praet steered a snap effort wide of Belarus goalkeeper Sergei Chernik after being teed up by a short pass from Alexis Saelemaekers, two minutes after Michy Batshuayi had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled offside.

Belgium, top of the FIFA rankings, scored eight goals against Belarus at the start of the World Cup qualifiers in March but this time looked tired after a third game in six days, having beaten Estonia and the Czech Republic in their previous two qualifiers.

They were without suspended Romelu Lukaku and Jan Vertonghen and elected to spare Thibaut Courtois, Yannick Carrasco and Axel Witsel the long trip to Russia, where Belarus were forced to host the game because of flight sanctions.

Captain Eden Hazard started on the bench and only came on after an hour but failed to provide the expected spark. His free kick four minutes from fulltime, however, did force a sharp save out of Chernik.

Belarus, who did not trouble Belgium in the game, have now lost four of five qualifiers and sit second from bottom in the group.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us