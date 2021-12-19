Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel

Soccer - Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 19, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is interviewed before the match Reuters/Phil Noble
Soccer - Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 19, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is interviewed before the match Action Images via Reuters/Phil Noble
19 Dec 2021 10:09PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea are angry and disappointed after their request to postpone Sunday's game at Wolverhampton Wanderers was rejected by the Premier League, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Chelsea have seven COVID-19 cases in their camp, including Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"We thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players," Tuchel said. "We have seven COVID-19 positive cases, every day positive cases are coming in.

"We were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, we were in meetings together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop if we keep on doing this," Tuchel added.

"We applied for not playing. It was rejected... it is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players."

Chelsea will have only six players instead of eight on the substitutes' bench against Wolves.

"We are disappointed, a bit angry but this does not make us less competitive," Tuchel said. "I have trust in my players and myself."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us