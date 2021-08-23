Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests

Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Super Cup Final - Chelsea Training - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland - August 10, 2021 Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer-Premier League's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 8, 2021 Arsenal's Ben White in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
23 Aug 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sixteen individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of tests carried out on 3,060 players and club staff, the league said on Monday.

The third round of tests conducted between Aug. 16-22 showed an increase in infections after the English top flight recorded 20 cases in the first two weeks of testing.

"In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result," the league said.

Among the players who tested positive last week were Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Arsenal's new signing Ben White, with both players missing Sunday's clash which Chelsea won 2-0 to move to the top of the standings.

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among club's four positives a week ago, but Aubameyang returned to the side for the weekend's clash.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us