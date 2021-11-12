Logo
Soccer - Rampant Russia crush Cyprus 6-0 in World Cup qualifier
Soccer - Rampant Russia crush Cyprus 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Russia v Cyprus - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - November 11, 2021 Russia's Aleksandr Erokhin celebrates scoring their sixth goal REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Russia v Cyprus - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - November 11, 2021 Russia's Fedor Smolov celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Russia v Cyprus - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - November 11, 2021 Russia's Aleksandr Erokhin in action REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Russia v Cyprus - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - November 11, 2021 Russia's Anton Zabolotny celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Russia v Cyprus - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - November 11, 2021 Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk in action with Cyprus' Konstantinos Laifis REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
12 Nov 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:11AM)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia : Five second-half goals helped Russia to rout Cyprus 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday and widen their lead in Group H.

Aleksandr Erokhin scored in each half, with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksei Sutormin and Anton Zabolotny also on target in the last 35 minutes as Russia moved on to 22 points from nine games, five ahead of second-placed Croatia who face Malta later on Thursday.

With only the group winners guaranteed a place in next year's finals in Qatar, Russia will secure their place in the World Cup if Croatia do not beat Malta in Thursday's showdown.

(Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

