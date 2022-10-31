Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham

MANCHESTER, England: A first-half header from Marcus Rashford, his 100th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, was enough to earn his side a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (Oct 30).

After making a slow start to the match, United burst into life in the 38th minute when Rashford powered a bullet header into the net on the end of Christian Eriksen's sublime cross to give the home side the lead.

Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, making just his third league start of the season, wasted a golden chance to double United's lead early in the second half, firing wide from a good position, before West Ham upped the ante.

The visitors piled on the pressure as the match wore on, with David de Gea twice called into action to deny West Ham substitute Michail Antonio, producing superb stops on both occasions.

Another sensational save from De Gea to deny Declan Rice right at the death preserved United's victory which takes them above Chelsea into fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. West Ham stay 13th.