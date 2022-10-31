Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham

Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with West Ham United's Thilo Kehrer REUTERS/Peter Powell
Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Powell
Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with West Ham United's Thilo Kehrer REUTERS/Peter Powell
Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 30, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
31 Oct 2022 02:15AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 02:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: A first-half header from Marcus Rashford, his 100th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, was enough to earn his side a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (Oct 30).

After making a slow start to the match, United burst into life in the 38th minute when Rashford powered a bullet header into the net on the end of Christian Eriksen's sublime cross to give the home side the lead.

Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, making just his third league start of the season, wasted a golden chance to double United's lead early in the second half, firing wide from a good position, before West Ham upped the ante.

The visitors piled on the pressure as the match wore on, with David de Gea twice called into action to deny West Ham substitute Michail Antonio, producing superb stops on both occasions.

Another sensational save from De Gea to deny Declan Rice right at the death preserved United's victory which takes them above Chelsea into fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. West Ham stay 13th.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.