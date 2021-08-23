Logo
Soccer-Real Madrid draw 3-3 at Levante in epic encounter
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Real Madrid - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - August 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Levante's Ruben Vezo REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Real Madrid - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - August 22, 2021 Levante's Rober Pier celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Real Madrid - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - August 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Viniucius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Real Madrid - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - August 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Isco in action with Levante's Jorge de Frutos REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Real Madrid - Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - August 22, 2021 Real Madrid's Viniucius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Karim Benzema REUTERS/Pablo Morano
23 Aug 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 06:09AM)
VALENCIA : Gareth Bale scored his first goal in almost two years for Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday but substitute Vinicius Jr stole the show with two late strikes to grab a 3-3 draw at Levante in a game that had it all.

Bale got Real off to a fine start in the fifth minute and Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated the rest of the first half but found themselves 2-1 down early in the second period.

Levante striker Roger Marti beat Thibaut Courtois to level in the first minute after the interval before Jose Campana put the hosts in front with a sensational volley in the 57th.

Ancelotti took off Bale, Eden Hazard and Isco moments after the goal and substitute Vinicius had a prompt impact, levelling in the 73rd minute with a coolly taken finish following a defence-splitting through ball from deep by Casemiro.

Levante restored their lead in the 79th though Roger Pier following a free kick but Vinicius again came to Real's rescue, levelling in the 85th minute with an audacious shot in off the post from a tight angle.

More chaos was to come as Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez was sent off for flying out of his area and handling the ball to stop a Real counter, leaving defender Ruben Vezo to don the gloves and protect the goal for the remaining few minutes.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

