Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe - L'Equipe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe - L'Equipe

Soccer - Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe - L'Equipe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - August 20, 2021. Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino shakes hands with Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

25 Aug 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 04:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro (US$188.11 million) bid for Paris St Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from either club.

L'Equipe said PSG's position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep 22-year-old Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year.

Britain's Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.

The sale of World Cup-winner Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi's salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.

(US$1 = 0.8506 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us