Soccer-Real Madrid thump Celtic 5-1 to qualify as group winners

MADRID : Real Madrid beat Celtic 5-1 at home to finish top of their Champions League group on Wednesday as they bounced back from their first loss of the season against RB Leipzig last week.

Goals from Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde - the first two from the penalty spot - ensured the holders topped Group F with 13 points, one ahead of second-placed Leipzig with both teams reaching the round of 16.

Celtic finished bottom with two points.

Modric and Rodrygo scored from the spot in the first half following handballs inside the box by Celtic defenders.

Asensio extended Real's lead six minutes after the break with a nice volley from a Dani Carvajal cross and 10 minutes later, Valverde made a great run down the right and crossed for Vinicius to score with a close-range shot.

Valverde scored the fifth with an unstoppable long-range strike into the top-right corner.

It was Valverde's fifth goal from outside the box this season in all competitions, more than any other player from Europe's big five leagues.

Jota scored a consolation goal for Celtic, slotting a free kick into the top right corner five minutes from time.