Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

Soccer - Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - August 14, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Tomas Pina in action with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde REUTERS/Vincent West

25 Aug 2021 07:09AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 07:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid's Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

No financial details were given in Real's statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/24/valverde-signs-contract-renewal-until-2027 but media reports said the 23-year-old's new contract contained a 1 billion euro (US$1.18 billion) release clause.

Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.

He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.

(US$1 = 0.8507 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us