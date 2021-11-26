Logo
Soccer: Rodgers happy Leicester in control of Europa League destiny
Soccer - Europa League - Group C - Leicester City v Legia Warsaw - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - November 25, 2021 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer - Europa League - Group C - Leicester City v Legia Warsaw - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - November 25, 2021 Leicester City's Patson Daka shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer - Europa League - Group C - Leicester City v Legia Warsaw - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - November 25, 2021 Leicester City's Harvey Barnes shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
26 Nov 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:28AM)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted his side have their Europa League fate back in their own hands after Thursday's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw put them top of the group and on the brink of qualification to the knockout stage.

Leicester have eight points from five games in Group C, a point ahead of Spartak Moscow and Napoli with Legia a point further back.

Victory over Napoli in Italy in their final group game next month would guarantee Leicester's place in the last 16.

"We had a big job to do, we knew we have to win the game and to play a well as we did in the first half was equally as important," Rodgers said.

"Going into the last game, if we said that we would be top before we kicked off we would have taken that.

"You see the quality of the teams in the group ... we are in control of where we finish. Our objective at the beginning was to qualify and that is in our hands."

Leicester, 12th in the Premier League with 15 points, host Watford on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

