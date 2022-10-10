Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton

Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 9, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 9, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 9, 2022 Everton's Jordan Pickford in action with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 9, 2022 Everton's Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford in action Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 9, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their third goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble
10 Oct 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 04:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England: Cristiano Ronaldo stepped off the bench to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (Oct 9), taking his career goal tally to 700 in the process.

Just as they did last weekend in their derby mauling at the hands of local rivals Manchester City, United found themselves behind early on at Goodison Park after Alex Iwobi curled a sublime strike into the net from 20 metres.

The visitors, however, responded much better this time around and soon levelled things up as big-money signing Antony slotted home, the Brazilian becoming the first United player to score in his first three Premier League appearances.

Substitute Ronaldo then entered the fray unexpectedly early after Anthony Martial picked up an injury and took only 14 minutes to score his first Premier League goal of the season, his 144th for United across two spells.

Marcus Rashford thought he had made doubly sure of a fifth win in six league games for the visitors late on but his effort was ruled out after a VAR review for handball against the England forward.

Everton never really looked like finding a late equaliser as United held on for a victory that moved them up to fifth on 15 points, nine adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Everton's first loss in seven league matches leaves them 12th on 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.