Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Ronaldo says his Real Madrid story 'has been written'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Ronaldo says his Real Madrid story 'has been written'

Soccer-Ronaldo says his Real Madrid story 'has been written'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Joan Gamper Cup - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Albert Gea

18 Aug 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has put to rest rumours that he is returning to Real Madrid, insisting that his story at the Spanish club "has been written".

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 36-year-old said that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff.

Ronaldo, who was top scorer in Serie A last season, has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus but has expressed no desire to leave.

Ronaldo added: "My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines... I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts."

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name."

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also denied reports that the club were interested in bringing the Portugal captain back.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my affection and respect. I never considered his signing. We move and look forward," the Italian wrote on twitter.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us