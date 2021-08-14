Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Rwanda president takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Rwanda president takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss

Soccer-Rwanda president takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss

FILE PHOTO: Rwandan President Paul Kagame looks on as he attends a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kigali, Rwanda May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

14 Aug 2021 06:49PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 06:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal fans are not alone in their disappointment at the north London team's woeful start to the Premier League after the president of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, took to Twitter to blast their performance.

"The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! (sic)" President Paul Kagame wrote https://twitter.com/PaulKagame/status/1426291510190952462. "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point."

Rwanda are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the "Visit Rwanda" logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.

Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-bre-ars-report/soccer-brentford-beat-arsenal-2-0-for-dream-start-to-premier-league-life-idUSKBN2FE1ZW in their season opener, Kagame called for changes at the club.

"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!"

Kagame, who has enjoyed support from Western donors for restoring Rwanda to stability after a 1994 genocide, is also accused by rights groups of being an autocrat and quashing political opposition to extend his 21-year presidency.

Arsenal, who have not qualified for any European football this season, next face London rivals and Champions League holders Chelsea at home on Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us