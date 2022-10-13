Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16

Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Liverpool - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 12, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah holds the match ball at full time after scoring a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Liverpool - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 12, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Liverpool - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 12, 2022 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Liverpool - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 12, 2022 Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho in action with Rangers' Ryan Jack Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Salah hat-trick helps Liverpool thrash Rangers 7-1 to near last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Liverpool - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 12, 2022 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
13 Oct 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Scotland: A hat-trick from substitute Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool come from behind to thrash Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday (Oct 12) to put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere in Glasgow, a much-changed Liverpool side struggled to get going early on, and found themselves behind as Scott Arfield slotted home 17 minutes in to lift the roof off Ibrox.

That lead lasted less than eight minutes, however, as Roberto Firmino continued his prolific season with a near-post header to level things up from a corner.

Liverpool were much the better team in the second half and deservedly edged back in front 10 minutes after the interval, Firmino converting Joe Gomez's pinpoint low cross.

With Rangers chasing the game, a fine finish from close-season signing Darwin Nunez put the game beyond the hosts before Salah, who started the match on the bench, fired a six-minute treble to turn a hard-fought win into a rout.

Harvey Elliott added to the home side's embarrassment with a late seventh, putting the seal on a victory that means Liverpool are second in Group A, and need just one point from their final two matches to be sure of a spot in the knockout stages, while Rangers are bottom, without a single point.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.