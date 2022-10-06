Soccer-Sevilla appoint Sampaoli as manager to replace sacked Lopetegui

(Reuters) - Sevilla have named Argentine Jorge Sampaoli as their new manager on a contract until June 2024, with the former Olympique de Marseille boss taking over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Sevilla dismissed Lopetegui on Wednesday shortly after they were thumped 4-1 at home by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage.

It will be Sampaoli's second stint with the record six-times Europa League winners, who have suffered a poor start to the season, having won only one match in all competitions.

They are 17th in LaLiga on five points, a place and a point above the relegation zone, their worst start to a league season since being promoted back to the top-flight in 2001.

The club's board is facing questions from angry fans who had high expectations after Sevilla finished fourth last term having battled with Real Madrid for the title for most of the campaign.

"Sevilla FC and Jorge Sampaoli have reached an agreement for the Argentine coach to become the new coach of the first team... He signed a contract until June 30, 2024," the club said in a statement.

Unhappy with Marseille's transfer activity, Sampaoli left the club in July after leading them to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and Champions League qualification last season.

Sampaoli, who led Chile to their first Copa America title in 2015, had a turbulent first stint at Seville in 2016-17.

Sevilla had a great run early in that season with a club record 42 points in the first half, eventually finishing fourth.

They reached the Champions League last 16 where they were eliminated by Leicester City.