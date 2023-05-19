Soccer: Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach Europa League final

SEVILLA, Spain : Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla fought back to reach yet another final as substitute Erik Lamela scored with a fabulous header five minutes into extra time to earn a gritty 2-1 win over Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in the first leg, looked on course to reach the final when substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored with a tidy finish in the 65th minute at a raucous Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

But midfielder Suso levelled six minutes later with a stunning long-range strike to take the game into extra time. Lamela then wrapped up the win when he leapt in a crowded area and sent a towering header into the net to delight the fans.