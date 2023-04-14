Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United

Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Antony in action with Sevilla's Marcos Acuna Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Casemiro in action with Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer–Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Wout Weghorst in action with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
14 Apr 2023 05:17AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United conceded two late own goals to allow Sevilla to snatch a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Marcel Sabitzer's quickfire double in the first half put United in control of the tie but they failed to add a third goal and Sevilla pulled one back in the 84th minute when Jesus Navas's shot pinged off the feet of Tyrell Malacia and keeper David de Gea into the net.

United were reduced to 10 men when defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off injured and Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header glanced off Harry Maguire into the goal to give Sevilla a huge lift ahead of next week's second leg.

Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, netted his first European goal for United in the 14th minute, when he controlled a pinpoint pass from Bruno Fernandes and shot past keeper Bono.

The Austrian doubled his tally seven minutes later, latching on to a fine pass from Anthony Martial and finishing well.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.