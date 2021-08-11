Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford

Soccer-Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 25, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts Pool via REUTERS/Jon Super

11 Aug 2021 12:24AM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 12:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has successfully undergone surgery on his shoulder, the player said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was hampered by the injury during the second part of last season, confirmed on Twitter that the procedure went well.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good..." he tweeted.

Rashford is set to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United's league campaign and the Champions League group stage, with the club saying that it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

The forward initially put off the surgery in order to play for England at Euro 2020, where he made five substitute appearances for the Three Lions, who lost to Italy in the final.

Manchester United, who finished second last season, host Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us