Soccer - Slovenia fight back to draw with Slovakia in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Slovenia v Slovakia - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - September 1, 2021 Slovenia's Josip Ilicic reacts REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

02 Sep 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 04:59AM)
LJUBLJANA : Slovenia salvaged a 1-1 draw with Slovakia thanks to a Peter Stojanovic goal just before the break in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday in which neither side created many chances.

Slovakia struck in the 32nd minute when Vladimir Weiss swung in a cross from the flank and Robert Bozenik headed past Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The home side equalised 10 minutes later following a period of sustained pressure when Peter Stojanovic controlled Josip Ilicic's perfectly-weighted pass inside the penalty area and drove a shot into the goal.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice but other than that neither side generated many attacking opportunities in the Group H match.

Slovenia next take on Malta who beat Cyprus 3-0 on Wednesday while the Slovaks face Croatia who drew 0-0 with Russia.

Croatia the group on goal difference with seven points followed by Russia also on seven. Slovakia have six points and Slovenia four.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

