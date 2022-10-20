Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Southampton manager Hasenhuttl hails win and rare clean sheet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Southampton manager Hasenhuttl hails win and rare clean sheet

Soccer-Southampton manager Hasenhuttl hails win and rare clean sheet

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Southampton - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - October 19, 2022 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and players celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein

20 Oct 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 02:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said his team "absolutely deserved" their 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday, their first clean sheet of the season providing a platform for a victory that lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Southampton became the last team in England's Football League to keep a clean sheet this season, and it was their first since a home win over Arsenal in April.

Hasenhuttl, whose side climbed four places to 14th, said it was an important win and that the players had delivered a special performance.

"We absolutely deserved to win today," he added. "From a team that from the first moment was showing we can do better and this was important to see.

“All the things we asked for from the players today they delivered in a perfect way - everybody in the starting 11 and the guys coming on the pitch - and this is how it should be every game, but it’s not that easy."

Hasenhuttl also said keeping Bournemouth out was great for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

"His first clean sheet in the Premier League and he had to wait a long time, but sometimes you have to wait in your life to come into the right water.”

Southampton host leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.