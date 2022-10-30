Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Spain's Morata suffers swollen ankle before World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Spain's Morata suffers swollen ankle before World Cup

Soccer-Spain's Morata suffers swollen ankle before World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina

30 Oct 2022 08:58PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 08:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Atletico Madrid said Alvaro Morata suffered a swollen ankle in Saturday's 3-2 LaLiga defeat at Cadiz, leaving the Spain striker just three weeks to recover before the World Cup in Qatar.

Morata is Spain's main striker and has scored 27 goals in 57 appearances for the 2010 world champions.

"Alvaro Morata is suffering from soft tissue oedema in his ankle, according to medical tests he underwent on Sunday morning," Atletico said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Spanish international striker was substituted after just 10 minutes in Saturday's game in Cadiz and the evolution of his discomfort will condition his return to the squad."

Spain, who are in Group E at the World Cup with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan, have yet to announce their final squad for the tournament. They begin their group campaign on Nov. 23 against Costa Rica.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.