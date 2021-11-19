Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub

Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Chinese diver Zhang Jiaqi and French soccer star Kylian Mbappe pose during a naming ceremony of newborn twin baby pandas, Huanlili (Fleur de Coton) and Yuandudu (Petite neige), at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Baby panda Yuandudu (Petite neige) is seen during a naming ceremony of newborn twin baby pandas at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
Chinese diver Zhang Jiaqi, French soccer star Kylian Mbappe and officials pose during a naming ceremony of newborn twin baby pandas, Huanlili (Fleur de Coton) and Yuandudu (Petite neige), at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
The newborn twin baby pandas, Huanlili (Fleur de Coton) and Yuandudu (Petite neige), are seen during a naming ceremony at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer star Mbappe becomes godfather to panda cub
French soccer star Kylian Mbappe, godfather of baby panda Yuandudu (Petite neige), attends a naming ceremony of newborn twin baby pandas at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
19 Nov 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi became godparents on Thursday to two baby pandas born at a French zoo earlier this year.

In a ceremony at Beauval Zoo, the three month-old twin cubs Yuandudu and Huanlili nuzzled each other in a specially made mobile pen, at times trying to lift themselves onto their still weak limbs

Mbappe described it as a "big moment" for him.

The cubs' parents, Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi, came to France on loan from China in 2012. Their arrival was hailed at the time as a sign of warming diplomatic ties between Paris and Beijing.

(Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us