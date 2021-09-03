Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier

Soccer - Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group A - Bolivia v Venezuela - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 22, 2019 Bolivia's Leonel Justiniano and Fernando Saucedo react REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

03 Sep 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 06:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LA PAZ : Substitute Fernando Saucedo scored a stunning late goal to give home side Bolivia a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their World Cup qualifier in La Paz on Thursday.

Colombia had not lost to Bolivia for 10 games and they will feel aggrieved at not leaving with all three points after taking the lead in the 69th minute when Roger Martinez cut in from the right and slipped the ball into the far corner of the net.

The goal, however, roused Bolivia and Saucedo fired home from 30 meters to level the scores with seven minutes left on the clock.

The result left Bolivia, who have reached the World Cup finals only once, third bottom of the South American qualifying group with six points from seven games.

Colombia have nine points and sit in fourth place, although the other eight teams in the group all play later on Thursday.

The top four sides in the 10-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side go into an interregional playoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us