Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Substitute Piccoli earns Atalanta dramatic late opening day win at Torino
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Substitute Piccoli earns Atalanta dramatic late opening day win at Torino

Soccer-Substitute Piccoli earns Atalanta dramatic late opening day win at Torino

Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - August 21, 2021 Atalanta's Roberto Piccoli scores their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

22 Aug 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 04:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : Young substitute Roberto Piccoli struck deep into stoppage time to earn Atalanta a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Torino on the opening day of the Serie A season on Saturday.

Luis Muriel, who was only outscored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku in Serie A last season, opened his 2021-22 account in style by firing the visitors in front with a powerful strike in the sixth minute.

Club captain and Torino talisman Andrea Belotti came off the bench to level things up in the 79th minute, his long-range strike deflected over Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, as the hosts appeared on course for what would have been a deserved point.

But an injury-hit Atalanta dug deep late on, with 20-year-old Piccoli, who spent last season on loan at Spezia, pouncing in the six-yard box to score his first goal for the Bergamo club and snatch victory at the last.

Elsewhere, in the evening's other late kick off, Lazio also got off to a winning start, coming from behind to win 3-1 at Empoli thanks to goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari and Ciro Immobile, all in the first half.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us